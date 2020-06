Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar pool tennis court

Stunning home is not only on the water it is in/overhanging the lake and in perfect condition on Lake Thoreau. Upgraded top to bottom. Walk to shops, lake, pool and tennis and minutes to Wiehle Ave metro! Updated gourmet kitchen with top line appliances - wine cooler, Miele coffee bar etc plus stunning updated master bedroom and bath with million dollar views of the lake