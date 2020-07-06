All apartments in Reston
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

1907 LAKEPORT WAY

1907 Lakeport Way · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Lakeport Way, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WATERFRONT!! Stunning water views from all three levels! Enjoy the serenity of Lake Thoreau in the heart of Reston. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, well lit contemporary end-unit townhouse with 2 car garages. 2 story foyer, hardwood floor on all levels, 3 decks. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Finished walkout basement with storage room. Recessed lighting and 2 gas fireplaces. Great amenities, close to Metro and highways. Call owner for showing. All questions and inquiries to owner directly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 LAKEPORT WAY have any available units?
1907 LAKEPORT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 LAKEPORT WAY have?
Some of 1907 LAKEPORT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 LAKEPORT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1907 LAKEPORT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 LAKEPORT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1907 LAKEPORT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1907 LAKEPORT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1907 LAKEPORT WAY offers parking.
Does 1907 LAKEPORT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 LAKEPORT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 LAKEPORT WAY have a pool?
No, 1907 LAKEPORT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1907 LAKEPORT WAY have accessible units?
No, 1907 LAKEPORT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 LAKEPORT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 LAKEPORT WAY has units with dishwashers.

