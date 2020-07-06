1907 LAKEPORT WAY

Amenities

WATERFRONT!! Stunning water views from all three levels! Enjoy the serenity of Lake Thoreau in the heart of Reston. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, well lit contemporary end-unit townhouse with 2 car garages. 2 story foyer, hardwood floor on all levels, 3 decks. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Finished walkout basement with storage room. Recessed lighting and 2 gas fireplaces. Great amenities, close to Metro and highways. Call owner for showing. All questions and inquiries to owner directly.