Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE

1880 Crescent Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1880 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Fabulous end unit townhome available for lease in the Reston Town Center! This one is really special! Walk through this house any time by clicking the Tours button - 3D Matterport Tour! Check out the beautiful upgrades - granite tops, cherry cabinets, updated bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs plus the laundry! The finished lower level is completely out of the ground so it's bright and cheerful. You'll find an oversized 2 car garage plus a recreation room, full bath, and 4th bedroom on that level. You'll love the 3 level sunroom extension on the back of the house that adds so much living space with lots of windows! There's ample street parking plus a 2 car garage and paved driveway! Walk to the new silver line subway station opening later this year. This home is available starting April 15th for a 1, 2, or 3 year lease. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Must have excellent credit please. Time to make your move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have any available units?
1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

