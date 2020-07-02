1880 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Fabulous end unit townhome available for lease in the Reston Town Center! This one is really special! Walk through this house any time by clicking the Tours button - 3D Matterport Tour! Check out the beautiful upgrades - granite tops, cherry cabinets, updated bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs plus the laundry! The finished lower level is completely out of the ground so it's bright and cheerful. You'll find an oversized 2 car garage plus a recreation room, full bath, and 4th bedroom on that level. You'll love the 3 level sunroom extension on the back of the house that adds so much living space with lots of windows! There's ample street parking plus a 2 car garage and paved driveway! Walk to the new silver line subway station opening later this year. This home is available starting April 15th for a 1, 2, or 3 year lease. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Must have excellent credit please. Time to make your move!