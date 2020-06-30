All apartments in Reston
1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE
1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

1704 Lake Shore Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
***READY FOR NEW TENANTS******AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY***. This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo has great natural lighting and many upgrades .All of the paint and flooring has been recently upgraded, with glamorous pergo flooring in each room. The beautiful kitchen was updated recently with white/gray cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances. It's a great space to enjoy cooking for your family and friends. The cozy living room has a gas fireplace and is perfect for entertaining. Both bedrooms have a walk in closet and full bathroom. Bathroom cabinets are freshly painted with updated light fixtures. Every room has a chandelier and recess lights. The balcony is spacious and private, with freshly stained wood.*****This convenient location is close to Reston Town Center, W&OD trail and Wiehle Reston metro station**********Minutes to Dulles Toll Road and Fairfax County Parkway**********Walking distance to Trader Joes and Harris Teeter**********Amenities: swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness room.**********This condo is a MUST-SEE!*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have any available units?
1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

