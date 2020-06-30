1704 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

***READY FOR NEW TENANTS******AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY***. This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo has great natural lighting and many upgrades .All of the paint and flooring has been recently upgraded, with glamorous pergo flooring in each room. The beautiful kitchen was updated recently with white/gray cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances. It's a great space to enjoy cooking for your family and friends. The cozy living room has a gas fireplace and is perfect for entertaining. Both bedrooms have a walk in closet and full bathroom. Bathroom cabinets are freshly painted with updated light fixtures. Every room has a chandelier and recess lights. The balcony is spacious and private, with freshly stained wood.*****This convenient location is close to Reston Town Center, W&OD trail and Wiehle Reston metro station**********Minutes to Dulles Toll Road and Fairfax County Parkway**********Walking distance to Trader Joes and Harris Teeter**********Amenities: swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness room.**********This condo is a MUST-SEE!*****