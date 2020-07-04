1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Pardon our lack of pictures the tenant was already boxing things, this is a super cute unit with low exterior maintenance. Charming townhome in desirable Northpoint. Two master bedrooms, full size washer and dryer, updated appliances, cute front porch, patio, storage shed, fully fenced backyard, separate dining room. Dogs on Case by Case basis. Walk to Village Center, pools,metro, tot lots & trails. No smokers or cats , no exceptions. Available 1/25! Agents See Document section to submit application.