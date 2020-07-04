All apartments in Reston
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE

1615 Barnstead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Barnstead Drive, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Pardon our lack of pictures the tenant was already boxing things, this is a super cute unit with low exterior maintenance. Charming townhome in desirable Northpoint. Two master bedrooms, full size washer and dryer, updated appliances, cute front porch, patio, storage shed, fully fenced backyard, separate dining room. Dogs on Case by Case basis. Walk to Village Center, pools,metro, tot lots & trails. No smokers or cats , no exceptions. Available 1/25! Agents See Document section to submit application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have any available units?
1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have?
Some of 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 BARNSTEAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

