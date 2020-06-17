1600 OAK SPRING WAY

Amenities

WELCOME HOME!Live the Reston Lifestyle while being close to all the amenities that Reston has to offer!Rarely available! Stunning, open floor plan, end-unit townhome that backs to parkland with private wooded views. Outdoor living bonus! You get 2 outdoor living spaces! A private upper level deck off the kitchen and a patio on the lower level! But wait there is more! The home has is freshly painted inside and out. Hardwood floors are bright and shiny, new woods steps up to 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The list goes on! LARGE, fully finished basement with walk-out to patio. Short distance to the Reston-Wiehle Silver Line Metro Station, Dulles Airport, Reston Town Center and the W&OD trail! Walking distance to retail shops. Swimming pool one block away. This fantastic property could be your new home. Tour today before it is G-O-N-E!