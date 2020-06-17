All apartments in Reston
Reston, VA
1600 OAK SPRING WAY
1600 OAK SPRING WAY

1600 Oak Spring Way · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Oak Spring Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
WELCOME HOME!Live the Reston Lifestyle while being close to all the amenities that Reston has to offer!Rarely available! Stunning, open floor plan, end-unit townhome that backs to parkland with private wooded views. Outdoor living bonus! You get 2 outdoor living spaces! A private upper level deck off the kitchen and a patio on the lower level! But wait there is more! The home has is freshly painted inside and out. Hardwood floors are bright and shiny, new woods steps up to 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The list goes on! LARGE, fully finished basement with walk-out to patio. Short distance to the Reston-Wiehle Silver Line Metro Station, Dulles Airport, Reston Town Center and the W&OD trail! Walking distance to retail shops. Swimming pool one block away. This fantastic property could be your new home. Tour today before it is G-O-N-E!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 OAK SPRING WAY have any available units?
1600 OAK SPRING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 1600 OAK SPRING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1600 OAK SPRING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 OAK SPRING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1600 OAK SPRING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1600 OAK SPRING WAY offer parking?
No, 1600 OAK SPRING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1600 OAK SPRING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 OAK SPRING WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 OAK SPRING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1600 OAK SPRING WAY has a pool.
Does 1600 OAK SPRING WAY have accessible units?
No, 1600 OAK SPRING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 OAK SPRING WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 OAK SPRING WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 OAK SPRING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 OAK SPRING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
