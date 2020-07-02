1512 Chatham Colony Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground guest parking tennis court volleyball court

Available 05/01/20 Lake Anne Townhouse - Property Id: 249130



Just over a mile from the metro this brick colonial sits in a private neighborhood nestled in the trees. Newly renovated kitchen with the 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking , large pantry and granite counters. The house has hardwood floors on the main and upper level and oaks stairs. The family room has ten foot ceilings and overlooks a private patio area. The basement has a storage room with washer & dryer and a large carpeted room. The windows have all been updated and the main and master bathrooms have both been renovated. Two reserved parking spots at the door step, with plenty of space for visitor parking nearby. Reston's Blue Trail connects to Lake Anne Recreation area about 100 yards away with playground, volleyball, tennis and basketball. Only a 5 minute walk to Lake Anne Plaza.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249130

Property Id 249130



(RLNE5664600)