All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1512 Chatham Colony Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1512 Chatham Colony Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1512 Chatham Colony Court

1512 Chatham Colony Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1512 Chatham Colony Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 05/01/20 Lake Anne Townhouse - Property Id: 249130

Just over a mile from the metro this brick colonial sits in a private neighborhood nestled in the trees. Newly renovated kitchen with the 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking , large pantry and granite counters. The house has hardwood floors on the main and upper level and oaks stairs. The family room has ten foot ceilings and overlooks a private patio area. The basement has a storage room with washer & dryer and a large carpeted room. The windows have all been updated and the main and master bathrooms have both been renovated. Two reserved parking spots at the door step, with plenty of space for visitor parking nearby. Reston's Blue Trail connects to Lake Anne Recreation area about 100 yards away with playground, volleyball, tennis and basketball. Only a 5 minute walk to Lake Anne Plaza.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249130
Property Id 249130

(RLNE5664600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Chatham Colony Court have any available units?
1512 Chatham Colony Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Chatham Colony Court have?
Some of 1512 Chatham Colony Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Chatham Colony Court currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Chatham Colony Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Chatham Colony Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Chatham Colony Court is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Chatham Colony Court offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Chatham Colony Court offers parking.
Does 1512 Chatham Colony Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Chatham Colony Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Chatham Colony Court have a pool?
No, 1512 Chatham Colony Court does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Chatham Colony Court have accessible units?
No, 1512 Chatham Colony Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Chatham Colony Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Chatham Colony Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia