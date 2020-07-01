All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1468 Park Garden Lane

1468 Park Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1468 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
1468 Park Garden Lane Available 05/01/20 First Time offered for lease - Rare First Time offered for lease end-unit in Northpoint! 3 bed & 3.5 baths. Kitchen has newer appls, granite + sep dining & sunroom. Grand master bedroom w/sitting area, walk-in closet with spa-like bath en-suite. 9 ft ceilings. Private deck off sun room & finished basement walkout to patio that backs to trees. Close to pool, tennis courts & shops. A must see. Professionally Managed by Pearson Smith Property Management

(RLNE3998975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Park Garden Lane have any available units?
1468 Park Garden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1468 Park Garden Lane have?
Some of 1468 Park Garden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 Park Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Park Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Park Garden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1468 Park Garden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1468 Park Garden Lane offer parking?
No, 1468 Park Garden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1468 Park Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 Park Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Park Garden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1468 Park Garden Lane has a pool.
Does 1468 Park Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 1468 Park Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Park Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1468 Park Garden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

