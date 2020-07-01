Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

1468 Park Garden Lane Available 05/01/20 First Time offered for lease - Rare First Time offered for lease end-unit in Northpoint! 3 bed & 3.5 baths. Kitchen has newer appls, granite + sep dining & sunroom. Grand master bedroom w/sitting area, walk-in closet with spa-like bath en-suite. 9 ft ceilings. Private deck off sun room & finished basement walkout to patio that backs to trees. Close to pool, tennis courts & shops. A must see. Professionally Managed by Pearson Smith Property Management



(RLNE3998975)