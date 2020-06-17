All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE

1424 Northgate Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1424 Northgate Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Just remodeled/updated to include new carpet and fresh paint. Great top floor unit with balcony that overlooks common area and trees. New washer and dryer in condo. Rent includes all utilities! Open concept living space with kitchen that flows to living room with sliding glass door to balcony and dining room brightened by window. Master suite includes walk in closet and private bath. Second bedroom with large closet. Hall bathroom plus linen closet and entry area coat closet. Very well maintained community with attractive plantings, sidewalks and direct access to Reston Association miles of paved pathways. Extensive amenities include access to pools, tennis, sports courts, planned activities, and more. Unassigned parking in abundance of parking spaces requires resident pass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE have any available units?
1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE have?
Some of 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia