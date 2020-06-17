1424 NORTHGATE SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Just remodeled/updated to include new carpet and fresh paint. Great top floor unit with balcony that overlooks common area and trees. New washer and dryer in condo. Rent includes all utilities! Open concept living space with kitchen that flows to living room with sliding glass door to balcony and dining room brightened by window. Master suite includes walk in closet and private bath. Second bedroom with large closet. Hall bathroom plus linen closet and entry area coat closet. Very well maintained community with attractive plantings, sidewalks and direct access to Reston Association miles of paved pathways. Extensive amenities include access to pools, tennis, sports courts, planned activities, and more. Unassigned parking in abundance of parking spaces requires resident pass.