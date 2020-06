Amenities

Great townhouse with amazing HUGE travertine front patio just 6 miles to Tysons and walk to Lake Fairfax! Remodeled kitchen with natural cherry cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, open to dining room. Office/Den with slider to front patio. Main level master bedroom overlooks quiet backyard. Upper level has two good-sized bedrooms and loft that overlooks family room and foyer Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.