Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE

1410 Northgate Square · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Northgate Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Incredibly renovated condo in a fantastic Reston location. Features all new flooring, new stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, built-in bar, remodeled bathrooms, and covered balcony overlooking trees and nature trail. Wonderful community with easy access to town center, walking paths, community amenities, and best of all rent INCLUDES ALL UTILTIES! Sought after Fairfax County schools and all the luxuries of the Reston lifestyle! Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE have any available units?
1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE have?
Some of 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.

