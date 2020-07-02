1410 NORTHGATE SQUARE

Amenities
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Incredibly renovated condo in a fantastic Reston location. Features all new flooring, new stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, built-in bar, remodeled bathrooms, and covered balcony overlooking trees and nature trail. Wonderful community with easy access to town center, walking paths, community amenities, and best of all rent INCLUDES ALL UTILTIES! Sought after Fairfax County schools and all the luxuries of the Reston lifestyle! Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.