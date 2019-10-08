1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This lovely home has been professionally cleaned and the carpets have been professionally cleaned. Don't miss this ready to move in 3 Bedroom 2 car garage end unit brick townhouse in North Reston 3 levels w/large windows making home light and bright !! Main level pecan hardwood flooring. Freshly painted throughout. Custom built-ins in living room & master bedroom. Kitchen opens to family room w/gas fireplace and leads to deck. Lower level recreation room w/gas fireplace leads to fenced brick patio. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets with custom builds. Master bath has jetted tub and separate shower. Convenient to Reston Town Center, Wiehle Ave Silver line Metro, Dulles Airport, Rt. 7, Reston/Fairfax County Parkways.