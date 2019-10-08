All apartments in Reston
1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE

1317 Sundial Drive · (703) 609-6553
Location

1317 Sundial Drive, Reston, VA 20194

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This lovely home has been professionally cleaned and the carpets have been professionally cleaned. Don't miss this ready to move in 3 Bedroom 2 car garage end unit brick townhouse in North Reston 3 levels w/large windows making home light and bright !! Main level pecan hardwood flooring. Freshly painted throughout. Custom built-ins in living room & master bedroom. Kitchen opens to family room w/gas fireplace and leads to deck. Lower level recreation room w/gas fireplace leads to fenced brick patio. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets with custom builds. Master bath has jetted tub and separate shower. Convenient to Reston Town Center, Wiehle Ave Silver line Metro, Dulles Airport, Rt. 7, Reston/Fairfax County Parkways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE have any available units?
1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE have?
Some of 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
