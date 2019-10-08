1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE

Amenities
This lovely home has been professionally cleaned and the carpets have been professionally cleaned. Don't miss this ready to move in 3 Bedroom 2 car garage end unit brick townhouse in North Reston 3 levels w/large windows making home light and bright !! Main level pecan hardwood flooring. Freshly painted throughout. Custom built-ins in living room & master bedroom. Kitchen opens to family room w/gas fireplace and leads to deck. Lower level recreation room w/gas fireplace leads to fenced brick patio. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets with custom builds. Master bath has jetted tub and separate shower. Convenient to Reston Town Center, Wiehle Ave Silver line Metro, Dulles Airport, Rt. 7, Reston/Fairfax County Parkways.