1278 WOODBROOK COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Gorgeous end unit Townhome with Single Family Home feel. 4 bed, 3 and 1/2 bath with Media Room on Lower Level with projection TV that stays with home. Hardwood throughout the main level, upstairs hall, Mstr Bedroom, and 2nd bedroom. 3 sided fireplace and French Doors lead to outside Private Patio. Upstairs Laundry Room for your convenience! Inviting Foyer with soaring ceiling and wrought iron stair railings. Hard to find townhome with garage. No sign on property, call for Listing Agent for appointment.