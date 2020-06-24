All apartments in Reston
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1278 WOODBROOK COURT
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1278 WOODBROOK COURT

1278 Woodbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

1278 Woodbrook Court, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous end unit Townhome with Single Family Home feel. 4 bed, 3 and 1/2 bath with Media Room on Lower Level with projection TV that stays with home. Hardwood throughout the main level, upstairs hall, Mstr Bedroom, and 2nd bedroom. 3 sided fireplace and French Doors lead to outside Private Patio. Upstairs Laundry Room for your convenience! Inviting Foyer with soaring ceiling and wrought iron stair railings. Hard to find townhome with garage. No sign on property, call for Listing Agent for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 WOODBROOK COURT have any available units?
1278 WOODBROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1278 WOODBROOK COURT have?
Some of 1278 WOODBROOK COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 WOODBROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1278 WOODBROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 WOODBROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1278 WOODBROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1278 WOODBROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1278 WOODBROOK COURT offers parking.
Does 1278 WOODBROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1278 WOODBROOK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 WOODBROOK COURT have a pool?
No, 1278 WOODBROOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1278 WOODBROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1278 WOODBROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 WOODBROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1278 WOODBROOK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
