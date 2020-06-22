All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 12706 ROARK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
12706 ROARK COURT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

12706 ROARK COURT

12706 Roark Court · (703) 608-7454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall. Open kitchen with granite counters & Cherry cabinets with Breakfast Room and screened in porch. Master suite w/ hardwoods; 2 Walk-in Closets and spacious bath w/ soaking tub. Ceiling Fans in every BDR; Lrge Finished basement with Full BA and Den. Walking distance to the future Silver Line Herndon Metro Station and just minutes to Wiehle-Reston Metro station, Dulles Toll Road, Reston Town Center, Historic Herndon, Harris Teeter, Worldgate, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12706 ROARK COURT have any available units?
12706 ROARK COURT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12706 ROARK COURT have?
Some of 12706 ROARK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12706 ROARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12706 ROARK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12706 ROARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12706 ROARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12706 ROARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12706 ROARK COURT does offer parking.
Does 12706 ROARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12706 ROARK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12706 ROARK COURT have a pool?
No, 12706 ROARK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12706 ROARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 12706 ROARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12706 ROARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12706 ROARK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12706 ROARK COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity