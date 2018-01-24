All apartments in Reston
12140 QUORN LANE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

12140 QUORN LANE

12140 Quorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12140 Quorn Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
** Truly delightful contemporary home with amazing outdoor living areas (including outdoor furniture & grill on tremendous 59' deck), and inviting open interior spaces with unbelievable kitchen renovation (includes 82" Samsung flatscreen TV) ** Spacious light-filled bedrooms with flexible room off the master bedroom that could be master sitting room, home office, 5th bedroom or nursery ** Wonderful Reston amenities including pools & trails ** Close to airport, transportation routes, shops & restaurants ** Available Sept 1 for 1 to 5 yrs term **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

