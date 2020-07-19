All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11841 SHIRE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11841 SHIRE COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11841 SHIRE COURT

11841 Shire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11841 Shire Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful Condo in hearth of Reston . Many updates within the last few years. New stove, new hood, freshly painted . Close to shopping center and metro bus and Reston town center and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have any available units?
11841 SHIRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11841 SHIRE COURT have?
Some of 11841 SHIRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11841 SHIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11841 SHIRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11841 SHIRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11841 SHIRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT offer parking?
No, 11841 SHIRE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11841 SHIRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have a pool?
No, 11841 SHIRE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11841 SHIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11841 SHIRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia