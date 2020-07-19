Rent Calculator
11841 SHIRE COURT
11841 Shire Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
11841 Shire Court, Reston, VA 20191
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful Condo in hearth of Reston . Many updates within the last few years. New stove, new hood, freshly painted . Close to shopping center and metro bus and Reston town center and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have any available units?
11841 SHIRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Reston, VA
.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11841 SHIRE COURT have?
Some of 11841 SHIRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11841 SHIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11841 SHIRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11841 SHIRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11841 SHIRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Reston
.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT offer parking?
No, 11841 SHIRE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11841 SHIRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have a pool?
No, 11841 SHIRE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11841 SHIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11841 SHIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11841 SHIRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
