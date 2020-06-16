All apartments in Reston
11822 Great Owl Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11822 Great Owl Cir

11822 Great Owl Circle · (571) 263-1764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11822 Great Owl Circle, Reston, VA 20194

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
Furnished Bedroom and bonus private office - Property Id: 129605

The shared house has 2 large rooms that are for rent together, with a private bathroom. The bedroom is custom hand painted, and the private office and living room has chair railing and dual tone paint colors. You'll have your own bathroom.

The house has 4 bedrooms, with 3.5 baths, and is shared with two other professionals. Neither have pets or smoke. The common area of the house has a den, living room, deck, kitchen, and half bath. Full house privileges for all.

My motto is "the perfect roommate is the one you get along with fantastically, but don't know exists unless you want to."

The house has maid service, high speed fiber WIFI, and TV. Access to all local amenities, to include tennis courts and pools.

Shops, night life, movie theaters, library, and bars are readily available. Quick access to the major roads.

Rent is $900 plus utilities.

Only for 1 person. 1 year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129605
Property Id 129605

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5673877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11822 Great Owl Cir have any available units?
11822 Great Owl Cir has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11822 Great Owl Cir have?
Some of 11822 Great Owl Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11822 Great Owl Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11822 Great Owl Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11822 Great Owl Cir pet-friendly?
No, 11822 Great Owl Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11822 Great Owl Cir offer parking?
No, 11822 Great Owl Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11822 Great Owl Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11822 Great Owl Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11822 Great Owl Cir have a pool?
Yes, 11822 Great Owl Cir has a pool.
Does 11822 Great Owl Cir have accessible units?
No, 11822 Great Owl Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11822 Great Owl Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11822 Great Owl Cir has units with dishwashers.
