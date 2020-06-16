11822 Great Owl Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access media room tennis court

Furnished Bedroom and bonus private office - Property Id: 129605



The shared house has 2 large rooms that are for rent together, with a private bathroom. The bedroom is custom hand painted, and the private office and living room has chair railing and dual tone paint colors. You'll have your own bathroom.



The house has 4 bedrooms, with 3.5 baths, and is shared with two other professionals. Neither have pets or smoke. The common area of the house has a den, living room, deck, kitchen, and half bath. Full house privileges for all.



My motto is "the perfect roommate is the one you get along with fantastically, but don't know exists unless you want to."



The house has maid service, high speed fiber WIFI, and TV. Access to all local amenities, to include tennis courts and pools.



Shops, night life, movie theaters, library, and bars are readily available. Quick access to the major roads.



Rent is $900 plus utilities.



Only for 1 person. 1 year lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129605

No Pets Allowed



