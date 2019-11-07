LOVELY & SPACIOUS PATIO LEVEL UNIT WITH LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Step down into the living room w/ high ceilings & wide sliding glass doors onto spacious patio! Separate dining room & great kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry! Full size washer and dryer in Kitchen! Large bedroom w/ walk in closet & additional closets in the main hallway! Water and Gas INCLUDED IN RENT! Also Listed for Sale #VAFX1066660
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11812 BRETON COURT have any available units?
11812 BRETON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11812 BRETON COURT have?
Some of 11812 BRETON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11812 BRETON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11812 BRETON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.