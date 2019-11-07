All apartments in Reston
11812 BRETON COURT
11812 BRETON COURT

11812 Breton Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11812 Breton Ct, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
LOVELY & SPACIOUS PATIO LEVEL UNIT WITH LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Step down into the living room w/ high ceilings & wide sliding glass doors onto spacious patio! Separate dining room & great kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry! Full size washer and dryer in Kitchen! Large bedroom w/ walk in closet & additional closets in the main hallway! Water and Gas INCLUDED IN RENT! Also Listed for Sale #VAFX1066660

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

