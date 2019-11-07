11812 BRETON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

LOVELY & SPACIOUS PATIO LEVEL UNIT WITH LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Step down into the living room w/ high ceilings & wide sliding glass doors onto spacious patio! Separate dining room & great kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry! Full size washer and dryer in Kitchen! Large bedroom w/ walk in closet & additional closets in the main hallway! Water and Gas INCLUDED IN RENT! Also Listed for Sale #VAFX1066660