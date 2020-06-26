11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Open Floor Plan, Sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in the Carlton House Condominium Across from the Reston Town Center. Open floor Plan, Lots of Light, Hardwood Floors in Living/ Dinning Room, Enclosed Balcony/Sunroom, Good Size Bathroom with Ceramic Tiles Walking Closet, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Lots of Great Amenities (Rooftop Pool, Large Fitness Room , Movie Room, Business Center, Cafe, Billiard and Party Rooms. ) Secure Underground Parking. Walking Distance to Metro, Silver Line, Shops, and Wonderful Bars and Restaurants in RTC & Reston Metro. Access to W&OD Trail, Miles to Dulles Airport.