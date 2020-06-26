All apartments in Reston
11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319
11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319

11800 Virginia Highway 675 · No Longer Available
Location

11800 Virginia Highway 675, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Open Floor Plan, Sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in the Carlton House Condominium Across from the Reston Town Center. Open floor Plan, Lots of Light, Hardwood Floors in Living/ Dinning Room, Enclosed Balcony/Sunroom, Good Size Bathroom with Ceramic Tiles Walking Closet, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Lots of Great Amenities (Rooftop Pool, Large Fitness Room , Movie Room, Business Center, Cafe, Billiard and Party Rooms. ) Secure Underground Parking. Walking Distance to Metro, Silver Line, Shops, and Wonderful Bars and Restaurants in RTC & Reston Metro. Access to W&OD Trail, Miles to Dulles Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 have any available units?
11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 have?
Some of 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 currently offering any rent specials?
11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 pet-friendly?
No, 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 offer parking?
Yes, 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 offers parking.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 have a pool?
Yes, 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 has a pool.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 have accessible units?
No, 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11800 SUNSET HILLS RD #319 has units with dishwashers.
