11793 Great Owl Circle

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Enjoy Reston with this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 half-bath townhome (with garage!) - Enjoy the best of Reston in this lovely townhouse tucked away on Great Owl Circle. Gleaming hardwood greets you on the main floor, where youll find a gourmet kitchen with a charming breakfast nook; gracefully separated dining area with passthrough into the kitchen; and a spacious living room featuring built-in shelving and cabinets. Relax upstairs in a master suite featuring a cathedral ceiling and bath with shower, tub, and dual sinks. Generously sized second and third bedrooms, plus full bath round out the top floor. Downstairs youll enjoy a large recreation room complete with fireplace, plus a convenient half-bath. Also downstairs in the full-size washer/dryer, plus entry to the garage. With a total of three bedrooms, two full baths, and two half-baths, this house may be a dream come true for you. Easily convenient to Reston Town Center, plus so many of the parks and amenities that make Reston one of Northern Virginias most desirable locations!



Available: Aug. 15, 2019



Lease terms: 12 to 24 months



Qualifications: Good credit, verifiable employment and rental history. Two-income total of $102,000. Application fee is $50 per person and is non-refundable. Apply online at www.peakeinc.com.



Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor

Licensed in VA and DC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier



For information and showings call/text 57-230-6098 or email sean@seanbuggrealtor.com. Showings by appointment only.



(RLNE5095371)