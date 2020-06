Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Rare corner penthouse with a 1,000 sq ft private rooftop patio! Rent includes a full patio set. Condo allows electric grills. Enjoy the ease of a condo with the outside space of a house. Building has wonder ammenities including a pool, gym, and covered parking. Master bedroom has a large attached bath and walk in closet. Door opens right up onto the private balcony. Very nice building and a easy commute on the silver line.