Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Wonderful sunroom plus large loft with skylights condo in great condition with a 2 master bedrooms separated by living space. New painted throughout, new carpet at main level, new stove, marble mantled Fireplace, huge balcony with entry from the Fam Rm. Less than 2 minutes to METRO, along with shopping, bus routes and airport rd to Dulles. Enjoy the reston town center!