11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool media room

Welcome to the Parcreston!~Ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath condo on the main level. Brand new granite counter tops with SS appliances. Freshly painted and new wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Full size W/D. Patio backs to trees. Exterior storage closet. 2 parking spaces (one assigned). On site fitness & pool. Shops, fine dining, movie theater and park right outside your door! LOCATED ACROSS FROM RESTON TOWN CENTER, MINUTES TO DULLES AIRPORT, W&OD TRAIL, 1 MILE TO METRO.