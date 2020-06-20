All apartments in Reston
11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE

11700 Olde English Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11700 Olde English Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
Welcome to the Parcreston!~Ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath condo on the main level. Brand new granite counter tops with SS appliances. Freshly painted and new wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Full size W/D. Patio backs to trees. Exterior storage closet. 2 parking spaces (one assigned). On site fitness & pool. Shops, fine dining, movie theater and park right outside your door! LOCATED ACROSS FROM RESTON TOWN CENTER, MINUTES TO DULLES AIRPORT, W&OD TRAIL, 1 MILE TO METRO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have any available units?
11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have?
Some of 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11700 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
