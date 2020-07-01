All apartments in Reston
11655 GAS LIGHT COURT
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:25 AM

11655 GAS LIGHT COURT

11655 Gas Light Court · No Longer Available
Location

11655 Gas Light Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Lovely updated condo with open floor plan. Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace for cozy winter evenings. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & birch cabinets, with an adjoining light-filled breakfast area. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet & updated bath.Second bedroom or could be den/office and separate laundry/utility room with full-size washer & dryer. Wood floors and freshly painted. Enjoy the ParcReston amenities including Clubhouse and out-door pool. Great location--- close to all the restaurants & shops in the Reston Town Centre as well as the Silver Line Metro. One assigned parking space with plenty of parking along North Shore Drive. Ready for you to make it your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

