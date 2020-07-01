11655 GAS LIGHT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Lovely updated condo with open floor plan. Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace for cozy winter evenings. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & birch cabinets, with an adjoining light-filled breakfast area. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet & updated bath.Second bedroom or could be den/office and separate laundry/utility room with full-size washer & dryer. Wood floors and freshly painted. Enjoy the ParcReston amenities including Clubhouse and out-door pool. Great location--- close to all the restaurants & shops in the Reston Town Centre as well as the Silver Line Metro. One assigned parking space with plenty of parking along North Shore Drive. Ready for you to make it your new home.