11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE

Pictures are from prior vacancy. AVAIL APRIL 4 2020. Utilities INCLUDED!!! This 2br 2ba condo has private views of wooded parkland. Previous updates include bathrooms, flooring and kitchen cabinets. Master bedroom with walk in closet and it's own private bathroom. Nice size 2nd bedroom. Both bathrooms updated with lovely neutral ceramic tile, vanities and fixtures. Wood look laminate in living room, dining room and hallway. Kitchen with Warm Tone Maple Cabinets. In UNIT stack washer/dryer. Extra storage outside condo able to be locked/secured. EXCELLENT location close to great schools, commuter routes. Rent includes ALL UTILITIES, pools, tennis, miles of paths, reserved parking (#307) , guest parking and more. MINUTES to Reston Town Center and METRO STATION! Credit score 650+ needed or case by case basis for 600-650.