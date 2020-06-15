All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:46 PM

11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE

11623 Stoneview Square · (703) 431-1470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11623 Stoneview Square, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 894 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Pictures are from prior vacancy. AVAIL APRIL 4 2020. Utilities INCLUDED!!! This 2br 2ba condo has private views of wooded parkland. Previous updates include bathrooms, flooring and kitchen cabinets. Master bedroom with walk in closet and it's own private bathroom. Nice size 2nd bedroom. Both bathrooms updated with lovely neutral ceramic tile, vanities and fixtures. Wood look laminate in living room, dining room and hallway. Kitchen with Warm Tone Maple Cabinets. In UNIT stack washer/dryer. Extra storage outside condo able to be locked/secured. EXCELLENT location close to great schools, commuter routes. Rent includes ALL UTILITIES, pools, tennis, miles of paths, reserved parking (#307) , guest parking and more. MINUTES to Reston Town Center and METRO STATION! Credit score 650+ needed or case by case basis for 600-650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE have any available units?
11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE have?
Some of 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE has a pool.
Does 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
