11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE

Nice 2-bedroom 2 full bath condo with private patio backing to trees. Washer/dryer in unit. New kitchen with granite counters with undermount double sink and upgraded faucet. Upgraded chandelier in dining area. Upgraded bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring. Water and electric are included in rent. Public transportation and minutes to Wiehle Metro station.