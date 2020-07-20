All apartments in Reston
11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE

11617 Stoneview Square · No Longer Available
Location

11617 Stoneview Square, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Nice 2-bedroom 2 full bath condo with private patio backing to trees. Washer/dryer in unit. New kitchen with granite counters with undermount double sink and upgraded faucet. Upgraded chandelier in dining area. Upgraded bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring. Water and electric are included in rent. Public transportation and minutes to Wiehle Metro station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE have any available units?
11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE have?
Some of 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE offer parking?
No, 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE have a pool?
No, 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11617 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
