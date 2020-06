Amenities

839 Sq Ft ,Great Location, Patio level condo! Enjoy Nature while living Minutes Silverline Metro, Reston Town Center and Lake Anne Center. 1BR/1BA Plus Den, Granite Countertops, Floor to Ceiling SGD and lots of windows. Great community living with an outdoor pool, Grills, walking paths, biking paths, Gazebos, and Access to Lake Anne!! Assigned parking included.ALL utilities are included!! Laundry in the building. Available now!