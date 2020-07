Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Beautifully updated 4 Bedroom 3 full bath TH in the soapstone cluster in south reston. Almost everything is new in the home, Marble floors and showers, hardwood floors on the top two levels.Minutes from the toll road and metro, Quartz Countertops, white shaker cabinets, black stainless steel appliances, coffee bar, brand new washer and dryer!