Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

One car garage single home with 2.5 baths. Lots of spaces in lower levels. Hardwood floor in living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Ceramic floor in other rooms. Master bath has Jacuzzi. One block to tennis court, bike trail, and swimming pool. Within 3 miles of Wiehle Metro, 1 mile of schools. Lawn mowing will be taken care by landlords.