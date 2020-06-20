11506 HEMINGWAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a MUST SEE! Pristine, absolutely gorgeous luxury townhouse with best lake view in Reston. Gourmet kitchen, MBR and lower level rec room all with stunning view of Lake Newport. Gleaming wood floors throughout main level. Newer A/C and water heater. Excellent commuter location. (3.4 miles to Reston Metro station, 11.9 miles to Tyson's Corner, 22 miles to the Pentagon.) This is an exceptional rental opportunity with quick move in. Photos are from 2018 but are representative of current condition. Please click on the video camera to see the amazing virtual tour!