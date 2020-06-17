All apartments in Reston
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:38 AM

11307 GEDDYS COURT

11307 Geddys Court · No Longer Available
Location

11307 Geddys Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Charming single family home on a cul-de-sac less than 1/2 mile to the Reston Wiehle METRO station!!Light- filled, open floorpan with updates throughout Available immediately!Living room with wood burning fireplace and a beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms on the main level including one that can be used as a Master Bedroom with huge walk in closet! Or enjoy your own private upstairs Master bedroom suite with full bath and lots of closet space. Sliding glass doors to peaceful fully fenced deck/patio with lovely treed views. Bonus storage shed in addition to loads of closet space inside! SO close to all Reston has to offer - restaurants, shopping, pools, tennis courts and Lake Thoreau is nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11307 GEDDYS COURT have any available units?
11307 GEDDYS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11307 GEDDYS COURT have?
Some of 11307 GEDDYS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11307 GEDDYS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11307 GEDDYS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11307 GEDDYS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11307 GEDDYS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11307 GEDDYS COURT offer parking?
No, 11307 GEDDYS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11307 GEDDYS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11307 GEDDYS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11307 GEDDYS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11307 GEDDYS COURT has a pool.
Does 11307 GEDDYS COURT have accessible units?
No, 11307 GEDDYS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11307 GEDDYS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11307 GEDDYS COURT has units with dishwashers.
