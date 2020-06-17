11307 GEDDYS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Charming single family home on a cul-de-sac less than 1/2 mile to the Reston Wiehle METRO station!!Light- filled, open floorpan with updates throughout Available immediately!Living room with wood burning fireplace and a beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms on the main level including one that can be used as a Master Bedroom with huge walk in closet! Or enjoy your own private upstairs Master bedroom suite with full bath and lots of closet space. Sliding glass doors to peaceful fully fenced deck/patio with lovely treed views. Bonus storage shed in addition to loads of closet space inside! SO close to all Reston has to offer - restaurants, shopping, pools, tennis courts and Lake Thoreau is nearby!