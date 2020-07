Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FABULOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME with fenced backyard that is ONE BLOCK from the Wiehle Metro Station! Incredible OPEN FLOOR PLAN with a Great Room that opens to totally renovated Kitchen! Granite counters, Stainless appliances! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, Washer & Dryer, Fireplace, and Hardwood floors through-out! Both bathrooms have been recently renovated! Fenced yard with Deck! Spacious Storage Closet for bikes, etc! Available July 1st! Pets on a Case-by-Case basis! WOW!!