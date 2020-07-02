All apartments in Reston
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

11029 Saffold Way

11029 Saffold Way · No Longer Available
Location

11029 Saffold Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41fa595067 ---- Renovated E/U TH in Popular Reston just over 2 miles from the Silver Line Metro*HW floors in LR/DR*Ceramic tile in kitchen w/newer cabinets,SS appliances,granite counters*3 Spacious upper beds all w/HW floors/ceiling fans*Fin rec room in basement w/4th bed,newer carpet,fireplace,and full bath*Ample storage*Open Parking*Fenced Rear*Hot Tub not for use**FREE BONUS INCL**Air Filters Delivered every 2 mos* Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Built In Bookcases Countertop(S) Granite Drapery Rods Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11029 Saffold Way have any available units?
11029 Saffold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11029 Saffold Way have?
Some of 11029 Saffold Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11029 Saffold Way currently offering any rent specials?
11029 Saffold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11029 Saffold Way pet-friendly?
No, 11029 Saffold Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11029 Saffold Way offer parking?
Yes, 11029 Saffold Way offers parking.
Does 11029 Saffold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11029 Saffold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11029 Saffold Way have a pool?
No, 11029 Saffold Way does not have a pool.
Does 11029 Saffold Way have accessible units?
No, 11029 Saffold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11029 Saffold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11029 Saffold Way does not have units with dishwashers.

