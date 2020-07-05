All apartments in Reston
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
10972 GRANBY COURT
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

10972 GRANBY COURT

10972 Granby Court · No Longer Available
Location

10972 Granby Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Very updated 3 level Townhome in Barton Hill. A few miles to Silver line at Wiehle metro rail. Kitchen has updated cabinets, Granite countertops, and extra cabinets. SS appliances, tile floor. Hardwood thru out the home! 1 Master bedroom and 1 large bedroom up with full bath attached to Master, hall entrance also. Large rec room / third bedroom area with full bath. Lg W/D room with storage. about 1700 sq ft for this unit. Deck backs to woods. Soccer field / Tennis courts and Basketball court in walking distance at Barton Hill Subdivision of Reston

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10972 GRANBY COURT have any available units?
10972 GRANBY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10972 GRANBY COURT have?
Some of 10972 GRANBY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10972 GRANBY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10972 GRANBY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10972 GRANBY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10972 GRANBY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 10972 GRANBY COURT offer parking?
No, 10972 GRANBY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10972 GRANBY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10972 GRANBY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10972 GRANBY COURT have a pool?
No, 10972 GRANBY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10972 GRANBY COURT have accessible units?
No, 10972 GRANBY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10972 GRANBY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10972 GRANBY COURT has units with dishwashers.

