10972 GRANBY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated basketball court

Very updated 3 level Townhome in Barton Hill. A few miles to Silver line at Wiehle metro rail. Kitchen has updated cabinets, Granite countertops, and extra cabinets. SS appliances, tile floor. Hardwood thru out the home! 1 Master bedroom and 1 large bedroom up with full bath attached to Master, hall entrance also. Large rec room / third bedroom area with full bath. Lg W/D room with storage. about 1700 sq ft for this unit. Deck backs to woods. Soccer field / Tennis courts and Basketball court in walking distance at Barton Hill Subdivision of Reston