Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD

6028 Slippery Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

6028 Slippery Rock Road, Prince William County, VA 20169
Westmarket

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Stunning and well maintained home in desirable Westmarket! This home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level, updated kitchen with 42" white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Convenient main level office is perfect for playroom or telecommuting! Soaring vaulted ceilings! Master bedroom with elegant tray ceiling, oversized walk in closet, updated en suite bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower. Upper level is completed by 3 additional large bedrooms and full bathroom. Finished basement offers 5th bedroom, full bathroom, spacious recreation room, and plenty of storage space. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with a new deck off the kitchen and large flat yard! Amenity filled community with pool, two playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, and more! Available for occupancy 12/10/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have any available units?
6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have?
Some of 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD has a pool.
Does 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6028 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
