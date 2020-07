Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly business center courtyard dog park key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Premium luxury and unsurpassed style is what you will find at Bell Stonebridge, formerly known as Stonebridge Terrace, our dynamic community of apartments for rent in Woodbridge, VA. Stately architecture, lush landscaping and first-rate amenities make this stunning residence a true standout. Each apartment for rent at Bell Stonebridge comes with deluxe apartment amenities including the designer kitchens, in-house washers and dryers, and even private terraces.



Bell Stonebridge offers the best location in Woodbridge, walkable to shopping, dining and entertainment at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. With it's prime location, extravagant community amenities, and a diverse selection of beautiful apartment homes, Bell Stonebridge truly is Apartment Living At Its Best.