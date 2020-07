Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Your life on the water is waiting at Rivergate apartments in Woodbridge. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments allow you to enjoy everything that comes with a luxury home on the Occoquan River. At Rivergate, coming home feels like the perfect escape. Natural light streams through the large windows. A spacious design makes it easy to cook, unwind, or host a get-together. And the modern, yet laid back style, adds a true sense of ease. It’s everything you want from a riverside home.



Whatever you feel like doing, you’ll find the right space at Rivergate. We offer lounges where you can relax with friends and neighbors, all kinds of recreation for when you feel like being active, and plenty of outdoor spaces so you can take in the day. We even have kayaks and paddle boards available, so you can make the most of the river. It’s the luxury waterfront apartment you’ve been waiting for.