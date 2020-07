Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful end unit townhome with 2 car garage backing to golf course in private gated community. Open concept main level with gorgeous updates including newly refinished walnut hardwood flooring. Enjoy upper level laundry space, huge master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and master bathroom w/ shower and bathtub. Fully finished lower level with gas fireplace is perfect for entertaining and walks out to large patio area. Commuter bus into DC w/ pick-up at entrance of Piedmont!