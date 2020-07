12650 DARA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. THIS IS A WALKERS PARADISE. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM CONDO COMPLETELY REMODELED 2018 WITH NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, FIXTURES, NEW HVAC 2020. THIS HOME OFFERS YOU A CLASSY YET A VERY SIMPLE LAYOUT. THIS UNIT IS COMPLETE WITH ONSITE LAUNDRY FACILITIES JUST 2 FLOORS DOWNS AND SECURE STORAGE. JUST A SHORT WALK TO HISTORIC OCCOQUAN, RESTAURANTS, SHOP, BOAT SLIPS, ENTERTAINMENT, BIKE PATHS, AND MUCH MORE! DON'T MISS THIS ONE. PLEASE BOOK SHOWING VIA SHOWING TIME