Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities pool dogs allowed cats allowed bocce court clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room green community parking pool table putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly yoga

When it comes to luxury apartment living in Woodbridge, look no further. River Oaks Apartments has been designed to bring the utmost in style, comfort and convenience to your everyday life. Our 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Woodbridge are sure to suit your style. From River Oaks , everything in the Metro DC area and beyond is within easy reach.If convenience is at the top of your list, youђll love living at River Oaks . This Woodbridge apartment community is extraordinarily well-located so that you can make the most of your daily life. Whether your day involves commuting to work on the VRE, spending the day at the mall or enjoying one of the area parks, River Oaks Apartments location will make getting there a little easier.Enjoy coming home every day to River Oaks Apartments and BEGIN living today.