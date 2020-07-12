/
296 Apartments for rent in Rosemont, Norfolk, VA
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
6915 East Tanners Creek Drive
6915 East Tanners Creek Drive, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6915 East Tanners Creek Drive in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive
6819 East Tanners Creek Drive, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1975 sqft
6819 E.
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.
8229 Gygax Road^^
8229 Gygax Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
8229 Gygax Road^^ Available 09/01/20 COMPLETELY UPDATED 4 BEDROOM HOME - COMPLETELY UPDATED HOME. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
1123 Tallwood St
1123 Tallwood Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2170 sqft
Gorgeous fully renovated, 4 beds, 3 full baths, all the popular colors in paint and flooring, stainless appliances, 1 car garage attached,2 zone hvac, massive backyard ready for all your summer bbqs! We love pets also please ask about pet fees.
809 Craten Road
809 Craten Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2380 sqft
809 Craten Road - Spacious home with lots of upgrades: granite, stainless steal appliances, walk-in closets in most bedrooms and a huge deck. 4 Great size bedrooms, double vanities in both full bath.
551 Marchant Road
551 Marchant Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
RENOVATED HOME ON LARGE LOT. HARDWOOD AND VINYL FLOORS. SUNROOM, ATTACHED GARAGE AND BONUS ROOM CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. NEW APPLIANCES. WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED "AS IS". CONVENIENT TO NAVAL BASES, BEACH, INTERSTATE AND SHOPPING.
429 Draper Drive
429 Draper Drive, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2186 sqft
I am gorgeous inside! You will love this bright open floor plan. Fabulous gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, bar with pendant lighting, plenty of cabinetry and granite countertops. Large great room.
976 Winward Road
976 Winward Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2174 sqft
This delightful property is conveniently located in the Sewells Gardens area of Norfolk! With over 2100sqft of living space this single family home has plenty to offer, including but not limited to: Open Concept Living Space! Attached 2-car Garage!
6335 Wellington Street
6335 Wellington Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with carpet and vinyl. Property has electric range and refrigerator. Newer carpet and appliances. Property will be available around 09/10/2020. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271
920 Lasser Drive
920 Lasser Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
714 sqft
This adorable cottage is calling you HOME! Stop living in crowded apartment buildings and see what a difference a little privacy makes. Full appliance package, including washer/dryer, dishwasher, electric range and refrigerator.
1114 Montague Street
1114 Montague Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1417 sqft
This home has detached garage, large backyard, front porch. New siding on house. Laundry room. Convenient to Naval Bases, interstate and beach.
1836 Arrowwood Street
1836 Arrowwood Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
This home has all the etc's! Large fenced lot with double drive to accommodate 4 cars, 440 sq. ft detached garage with workshop area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen, enclosed sun porch, large laundry room, new HVAC low utilities.
1280 Picadilly Street
1280 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
2 bed 1 bath duplex. Water, Sewage, Trash paid by owner. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Owner/Agent. Yes, Section 8 accepted.
312 Ashlawn Drive
312 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$799
700 sqft
Move in special! 1st month's rent is $500 with washer and dryer included. Beautifully renovated first floor apartment with ceramic tile floors in main living area. Neat and clean wall to wall carpet in bedrooms.
560 Ashlawn Dr #3
560 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Recently Updated One Bedroom Apartment - Lots of recent updates. Clean and well maintained. Vacant and available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5684525)
1416 Picadilly St
1416 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 238262 NEWLY RENOVATED DUPLEX ** DEPOSIT MOVES YOU IN (for those who qualify with good rental and income history) Contact us before applying: 778-7124 3 bedroom on Picadilly Street ($1095) CLEAN,
8255 Carrene Drive
8255 Carrene Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
930 sqft
Great neighborhood! Freshly painted. New carpet. Nice landscaping. Call me today for your private tour.
6541 Edward Street
6541 Edward Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1408 sqft
Large centrally located townhome near schools, shopping, bases and bus lines features eat in kitchen, dining area and expansive great room. Fenced deck/back yard and storage shed. Washer/dryer included.
4833 Texas Avenue
4833 Texas Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1754 sqft
4833 Texas Avenue, Norfolk - Available NOW - For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-484-9305. (RLNE4272263)