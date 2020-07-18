All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

9555 15th Bay Street

9555 15th Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

9555 15th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful contemporary detached home 2 blocks to Oceanview beaches. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 1st floor is all garage with an abundance of storage, second floor is 3 bedrooms with primary bedroom and large bath and walk in closet, 2 separate bedrooms with full hall bath. 3rd floor is large open space living area, dining, and kitchen with peninsula island with bar, quartz counters, tiled backsplash, and upgraded appliances. Also a 4th guest bedroom and another full hall bath. Living area is all LVP waterproof floors. Large front porches with rear deck and patio area that opens to large landscaped back yard. A lot of development happening in area with numerous new restaurants and breweries with in a mile or 2. Rent includes pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9555 15th Bay Street have any available units?
9555 15th Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 9555 15th Bay Street have?
Some of 9555 15th Bay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9555 15th Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
9555 15th Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9555 15th Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 9555 15th Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 9555 15th Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 9555 15th Bay Street offers parking.
Does 9555 15th Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9555 15th Bay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9555 15th Bay Street have a pool?
No, 9555 15th Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 9555 15th Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 9555 15th Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9555 15th Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9555 15th Bay Street has units with dishwashers.
