9555 15th Bay Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful contemporary detached home 2 blocks to Oceanview beaches. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 1st floor is all garage with an abundance of storage, second floor is 3 bedrooms with primary bedroom and large bath and walk in closet, 2 separate bedrooms with full hall bath. 3rd floor is large open space living area, dining, and kitchen with peninsula island with bar, quartz counters, tiled backsplash, and upgraded appliances. Also a 4th guest bedroom and another full hall bath. Living area is all LVP waterproof floors. Large front porches with rear deck and patio area that opens to large landscaped back yard. A lot of development happening in area with numerous new restaurants and breweries with in a mile or 2. Rent includes pest control.