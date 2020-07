Amenities

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the historic Colonial Place. This home features hardwood & ceramic floors throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen as well as lots of cabinetry, bedroom balcony, and a charming fireplace in the living room. The covered back deck opens into an ample fenced-in backyard that provides a wonderful entertainment space. Available 8/1/2020.