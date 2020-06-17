220 W. Brambleton Ave #212

Amenities

220 W Brambleton Avenue #212, Norfolk - Available NOW - Beautiful one bed room unit. Kitchen features granite counter tops, custom kitchen cabinets, Viking stainless steel appliances, plenty of lighting, island bar, beautiful hardwood floors. Master bedroom is huge with a custom walk in closet, big master bathroom with tile shower, Jacuzzi tub and plenty of lighting. Living room is huge with beautiful hardwood floors the looks out to a wonderful courtyard.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-480-2100.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5620256)