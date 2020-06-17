All apartments in Norfolk
220 W. Brambleton Ave #212

220 West Brambleton Avenue · (757) 480-2100 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 West Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1581 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
220 W Brambleton Avenue #212, Norfolk - Available NOW - Beautiful one bed room unit. Kitchen features granite counter tops, custom kitchen cabinets, Viking stainless steel appliances, plenty of lighting, island bar, beautiful hardwood floors. Master bedroom is huge with a custom walk in closet, big master bathroom with tile shower, Jacuzzi tub and plenty of lighting. Living room is huge with beautiful hardwood floors the looks out to a wonderful courtyard.

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-480-2100.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 have any available units?
220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 have?
Some of 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 currently offering any rent specials?
220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 pet-friendly?
No, 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 offer parking?
No, 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 does not offer parking.
Does 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 have a pool?
No, 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 does not have a pool.
Does 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 have accessible units?
No, 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 W. Brambleton Ave #212 does not have units with dishwashers.
