Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If you love beach living this home is for you! This gorgeous townhome is only a year old and is still like new. Gorgeous flooring! Amazing kitchen with quartz counter tops and gorgeous back-splash. Nice size bedrooms with masters on 2nd and 3rd floor. Detached 1 car oversized garage. Washer and dryer included! Apply at phillipsteam.com.