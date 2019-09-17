All apartments in Newington
7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT

7738 Bristol Square Court · No Longer Available
Location

7738 Bristol Square Court, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 3 Level, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Bristol Sq- Available Immediately- Formal Living & Dining Rooms with new Hardwood Floors- Remodeled Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appl, Tile Floor- Top floor has Master Suite, 2 & 3rd Bedroom and 2nd Full Bath - Lower Lvl with 4th Bedroom, 3rd Full Bath, Utility Rm, and Spacious Family Rm with wet bar & walkout to fenced rear yard- 2 assigned parking spaces in front- 1 small pet case by case w/ additional deposit and pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have any available units?
7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have?
Some of 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT offers parking.
Does 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have a pool?
No, 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
