7738 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 3 Level, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Bristol Sq- Available Immediately- Formal Living & Dining Rooms with new Hardwood Floors- Remodeled Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appl, Tile Floor- Top floor has Master Suite, 2 & 3rd Bedroom and 2nd Full Bath - Lower Lvl with 4th Bedroom, 3rd Full Bath, Utility Rm, and Spacious Family Rm with wet bar & walkout to fenced rear yard- 2 assigned parking spaces in front- 1 small pet case by case w/ additional deposit and pet rent.