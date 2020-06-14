368 Apartments for rent in Newington, VA with hardwood floors
Newington: a place where residents don't even receive mail at their homes with "Newington" written on it. In fact, only mail that comes through the post office has the Newington zip code; all the rest have Lorton or Springfield addresses.
Though listed as a census-designated place as opposed to a city or town, Newington has a population that easily surpasses many small towns throughout the country. This was true even before some "genius" decided to split the town into two different sections, creating a new census-designated place called Newington Forest that now claims about half the area's residents. This resulted in a population drop of nearly 7,000 people between 2000 and 2010. Despite this technicality, the population drop in Newington is nowhere near a reflection of how people feel about the area. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.