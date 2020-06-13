/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM
154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newington, VA
8441 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8441 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1452 sqft
End unit townhouse with a bright and open floor plan with a wood deck and patio. Lovely kitchen with black appliances and granite counters. The master bedroom has a loft with skylights and extra storage.
7732 MATISSE WAY
7732 Matisse Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Completely renovated 3BR end townhome with newer carpet, paint and window treatments, stainless KT appliances, big fenced rear yard, 2 assigned parking spaces with ample street parking as well.
6915 TRESTLE COURT
6915 Trestle Court, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2098 sqft
Spacious 3BR 3.5BA TH with over 2,000 SF of living space. Huge master bedroom with two closets. Light filled kitchen with space to eat-in. Full bathroom in finished basement with walkout to fully fenced backyard. Backs to woods.
8548 GWYNEDD WAY
8548 Gwynedd Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1459 sqft
Stunning, conveniently located townhome w/ large eat- in kitchen, newer floor, newer cabs, granite counters, SS appliances. Large deck off dining room. Updated baths. Spacious Master Suite w/ balcony & bath.
7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE
7574 Woodstown Drive, Newington, VA
Relax and enjoy this recently renovated (2018), tranquil retreat in the heart of bustling Fairfax county! The property is located just minutes from major military bases such as Fort Belvior, the Pentagon, NRO (9-14 m), and the Engineering Proving
8003 BETHELEN WOODS LANE
8003 Bethelen Woods Lane, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1980 sqft
Three level townhouse sought after Bethelen Woods. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Newer carpet. Spacious master bedroom with en suite.
7708 BRANDEIS WAY
7708 Brandeis Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Vacant and ready to go! Brick-front townhome backing to common area*Pergo floors on main level*Eat-in kitchen*Large living room and separate dining room with sliding glass doors to fenced yard*Nice-sized bedrooms*Half baths on main and lower
7700 SHADOWCREEK TERRACE
7700 Shadowcreek Terrace, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
LARGE END UNIT WITH ONE CAR GARAGE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH 2 HALF BATH ,SEP LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ,FAMILY ROOM WALK OUT TO LARGE DECK AND FENCE YARD
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
**** Please Contact nice Tenant to schedule showing **** Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, .
7718 GROMWELL COURT
7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7718 GROMWELL COURT in West Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
7463 LONE STAR ROAD
7463 Lone Star Road, Lorton, VA
Recently Renovated 3 Story End Unit Townhouse with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with great deck and fenced in yard. Minutes to Ft. Belvoir, Route 1, Fairfax County Parkway. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Cats ok, vouchers are accepted.
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.
7129 POINT REPLETE CIR
7129 Point Replete Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse, 3BR with wood flooring. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas range, all Stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Close to Fort Belvoir, Metro, VRE. Video tours are available.
