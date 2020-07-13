Apartment List
149 Apartments for rent in Newington, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE
7795 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2861 sqft
Large fully furnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Newington
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6772 MORNING RIDE CIR
6772 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Welcome to 6772 Morning Ride Circle. Walk to the pool, playground and sports courts from this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8103 SMITHFIELD AVENUE
8103 Smithfield Avenue, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1735 sqft
An amazing detached rental home in West Springfield w/ garage. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom down. Renovated throughout - kitchen w/ island, renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Backyard oasis w/ goldfish pond.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8430 LAZY CREEK COURT
8430 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
End unit townhouse with large yard. Beautiful newer flooring throughout. Great location in Fairfax County with easy access to Ft. Belvoir, D.C., Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood. 2 assigned parking spaces. Basement with washer & dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6539 COACHLEIGH WAY
6539 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome to 6539 Coachleigh Way. This brick-front 3-bedroom, 3.5 - bath townhome in desirable Amberleigh backs to a wooded preserve. It's super-close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir two town centers and just down the street from Wegmans.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8381 JOVIN CIRCLE
8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8817 CARPENTERS HALL DRIVE
8817 Carpenters Hall Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
2602 sqft
WOW GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME** FRESHLY PAINTED** WIFI THERMOSTAT**3 BEDROOM 3.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE
7870 Azalea Cove Terrace, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2256 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained brick front end unit townhome overlooking mature trees with numerous upgrades.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8111 SQUIRREL RUN ROAD
8111 Squirrel Run Road, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1769 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 3BR, 2.5BA townhome featuring main level hardwoods, separate DR, eat-in KT w/stainless appliances, MBR w/separate tub & shower, RR w/wood burning fireplace, deck, patio, fenced rear, garage and more.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, . Great Master suit w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 95

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7129 POINT REPLETE CIR
7129 Point Replete Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse, 3BR with wood flooring. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas range, all Stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Close to Fort Belvoir, Metro, VRE. Video tours are available.
City Guide for Newington, VA

Newington: a place where residents don't even receive mail at their homes with "Newington" written on it. In fact, only mail that comes through the post office has the Newington zip code; all the rest have Lorton or Springfield addresses.

Though listed as a census-designated place as opposed to a city or town, Newington has a population that easily surpasses many small towns throughout the country. This was true even before some "genius" decided to split the town into two different sections, creating a new census-designated place called Newington Forest that now claims about half the area's residents. This resulted in a population drop of nearly 7,000 people between 2000 and 2010. Despite this technicality, the population drop in Newington is nowhere near a reflection of how people feel about the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newington, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

