149 Apartments for rent in Newington, VA with parking
1 of 52
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 64
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 43
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 95
Newington: a place where residents don't even receive mail at their homes with "Newington" written on it. In fact, only mail that comes through the post office has the Newington zip code; all the rest have Lorton or Springfield addresses.
Though listed as a census-designated place as opposed to a city or town, Newington has a population that easily surpasses many small towns throughout the country. This was true even before some "genius" decided to split the town into two different sections, creating a new census-designated place called Newington Forest that now claims about half the area's residents. This resulted in a population drop of nearly 7,000 people between 2000 and 2010. Despite this technicality, the population drop in Newington is nowhere near a reflection of how people feel about the area. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.