apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
363 Apartments for rent in Newington, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6772 MORNING RIDE CIR
6772 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Welcome to 6772 Morning Ride Circle. Walk to the pool, playground and sports courts from this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8309 WIND FALL ROAD
8309 Windfall Rd, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 3-level townhome featuring eat-in KT & breakfast bar, rec room, large UT room for storage, upgraded fixtures and appliances, patio, deck overlooking woods and more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8817 CARPENTERS HALL DRIVE
8817 Carpenters Hall Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
2602 sqft
WOW GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME** FRESHLY PAINTED** WIFI THERMOSTAT**3 BEDROOM 3.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1117 sqft
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7867 PAINTED DAISY DRIVE
7867 Painted Daisy Drive, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1802 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Daventry Neighborhood. Spacious TH with great floor plan, Eat-in kitchen with deck off the kitchen for outdoor dining. Finished Walk-Out Basement with Fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Newington
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
44 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
London Park Apartments
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,334
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,913
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Lincolnia
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
